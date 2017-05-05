ZURICH May 5 ChemChina's has won more
than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to
clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and
seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
"At the end of the main offer period on May 4, based on
preliminary numbers, around 80.7 percent of shares have been
tendered. Subject to confirmation in the definitive notice of
interim results scheduled for May 10, the minimum acceptance
rate condition of 67 percent of issued Syngenta shares has been
met," they said in a joint statement.
The agreed offer is for $465 per share. Syngenta shares
closed on Thursday at 459 Swiss francs ($465.14).
($1 = 0.9868 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)