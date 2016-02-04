* ChemChina seeks $30 bln recourse debt, $13 bln
* CITIC Bank Intl to lead recourse loans, HSBC non-recourse
* ChemChina aims to keep Syngenta's investment grade rating
By Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG, Feb 4 State-owned China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina) plans to borrow about $30 billion in
recourse loans to help fund its $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds
and pesticides group Syngenta, Thomson Reuters LPC
said on Thursday, citing banking sources familiar with the
plans.
The specific breakdown of the funding package has yet to be
decided, but about $13 billion will be taken on by Syngenta as
non-recourse debt, or debt that is not guaranteed by the parent
company, with the remainder taken at the ChemChina level on a
recourse basis, LPC said.
ChemChina wants Syngenta to keep its investment grade
rating, so it will cap the loans for the Swiss firm.
China CITIC Bank International, a unit of China CITIC Bank
Corp Ltd, is seen leading the $30 billion recourse
debt, while HSBC would lead the $13 billion
non-recourse lending, LPC reported.
The $30 billion debt would be split into a bridge loan of up
to $10 billion and a $20 billion term loan, LPC added, with
ChemChina seeking partners and equity investors to repay the
bridge loan.
China CITIC Bank International and HSBC advised ChemChina
on the deal, while Syngenta was advised by Dyalco, the one-man
business of former Goldman Sachs investment banking co-chairman
Gordon Dyal, alongside JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs
and UBS.
ChemChina and HSBC declined to comment on the funding plan,
while China CITIC Bank International didn't immediately reply to
a Reuters request for comment.
Advisors on the takeover stand to earn $166 million in fees,
according to estimates from Thomson Reuters and Freeman
Consulting.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti of LPC; Additional reporting
by Carol Zhong, Yan Jiang and Chien Mi Wong in Hong Kong and
Alasdair Reilly of LPC in London and Matthew Miller in Beijing;
Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Lincoln Feast)