ZURICH Aug 22 Syngenta on Monday was tightlipped on the agreement it has clinched with a U.S. national security panel to approve its blockbuster takeover by ChemChina but said any concessions it made to secure the go-ahead would not be significant.

"We are not disclosing the details of the agreement with CFIUS to respect the confidentiality of the process," a Syngenta spokesman said by email in response to a Reuters query. "Any mitigation measures are not material to Syngenta's business."

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) cleared ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said earlier, boosting chances that the largest foreign acquisition ever by a Chinese company will go through. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)