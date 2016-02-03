BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 Syngenta's
chief executive sees no considerable regulatory hurdles to the
planned takeover of the Swiss seeds and pesticides maker by
state-owned ChemChina, he said on Wednesday.
"I think the overall regulatory approvals will not be very
challenging," CEO John Ramsay told Reuters in an interview,
adding that ChemChina had secure financing in place for the $43
billion transaction.
He said he expected antitrust regulators to acknowledge the
limited overlap in the two companies' markets and that the
Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS),
whose mandate is U.S. national security, would not pose a major
hurdle.
Still, ChemChina - short for China National Chemical
Corporation - has agreed to pay about $3 billion in fees to
Syngenta should it fail to meet all requirements for the deal
while Syngenta will owe ChemChina about $1.5 billion if the deal
falls through for any reasons the Swiss group is accountable
for, he added.
Ramsay said the agreed deal was "very appropriate and
attractive" to Syngenta shareholders but its board would have to
consider any rival offers from peers should they be made.
