BASEL, Switzerland Feb 3 Syngenta's chief executive sees no considerable regulatory hurdles to the planned takeover of the Swiss seeds and pesticides maker by state-owned ChemChina, he said on Wednesday.

"I think the overall regulatory approvals will not be very challenging," CEO John Ramsay told Reuters in an interview, adding that ChemChina had secure financing in place for the $43 billion transaction.

He said he expected antitrust regulators to acknowledge the limited overlap in the two companies' markets and that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), whose mandate is U.S. national security, would not pose a major hurdle.

Still, ChemChina - short for China National Chemical Corporation - has agreed to pay about $3 billion in fees to Syngenta should it fail to meet all requirements for the deal while Syngenta will owe ChemChina about $1.5 billion if the deal falls through for any reasons the Swiss group is accountable for, he added.

Ramsay said the agreed deal was "very appropriate and attractive" to Syngenta shareholders but its board would have to consider any rival offers from peers should they be made.

