ZURICH Oct 24 A Syngenta spokesman
clarified his comment earlier on Monday that the company remains
confident a takeover by China's ChemChina will wrap
up by the end of this year, saying he was simply repeating
Syngenta's previous public comment from July 22.
He reiterated the Swiss pesticides and seeds group would
provide an update on the regulatory process along with its
third-quarter trading statement on Tuesday.
He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered
concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition,
which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower.
