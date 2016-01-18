(Corrects to make clear group says has surveyed shareholders
ZURICH Jan 18 A group of Syngenta
shareholders said it opposes any sale of the company to China's
state-owned ChemChina and called for the ousting of the Swiss
agrichemical group's leadership.
In a letter to the Basler Zeitung newspaper, the managing
director of the group that says it was speaking after surveying
holders of about 10 percent of Syngenta's capital attacked
Chairman Michel Demare.
"The board of directors is in a cul de sac from which it
cannot exit on its own," Folke Rauscher wrote. "So the only
alternative is a comprehensive renewal of the board of directors
at the forthcoming annual meeting."
Demare said last week that Syngenta was in talks about a
possible merger and was weighing a number of options. He had
said last month that the crop chemicals and seeds company was in
talks with ChemChina, U.S. seeds giant Monsanto and
others.
"One can justifiably ask whether the board has really
thought through the consequences of nationalising Syngenta
through a sale to a state-owned enterprise of a communist
country," Rauscher wrote.
"Anyone who lives in a successful economy marked by liberal
values takes a critical view of such a nationalisation."
Syngenta has declined to comment on the status of
negotiations.
Having spurned a $47 billion takeover approach from Monsanto
last year, Syngenta is under pressure from shareholders to boost
its value even as agricultural markets deteriorate.
A takeover of Syngenta by ChemChina would underpin an effort
by the Chinese government to boost farming productivity as it
seeks to cut reliance on food imports amid limited farm land, a
growing population and higher meat consumption.
A group of Chinese investors including ChemChina agreed last
week to buy KraussMaffei Group GmbH for 925 million euros ($1.01
billion), in the biggest-ever Chinese investment into Germany.
