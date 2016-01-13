ZUG, Switzerland Jan 13 Syngenta is
in talks about a possible merger but must be discreet before any
deal is completed, the Swiss agrichemicals group's Chairman said
on Wednesday.
Michel Demare said last month Syngenta was in talks with
ChemChina, Monsanto and others.
When asked about the prospect of Syngenta possibly becoming
a Chinese company, Demare said: "We are at a stage where we are
looking at different combinations. I'm just saying it's one of
them. Everybody has spoken to each other. I have said a few
months ago that I believe within six months we will see some
consolidation steps it is too early to say how all this will
finish."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)