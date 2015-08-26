Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 U.S.-based Monsanto Co. said Wednesday it is walking away from efforts to acquire Swiss rival Syngenta AG after Syngenta rejected a recently sweetened offer.
Monsanto said it still believes in the value of a combination of the two agricultural seed and chemical giants, but will focus on building its core business and meeting long-term growth objectives. (Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.