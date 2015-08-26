Aug 26 U.S.-based Monsanto Co. said Wednesday it is walking away from efforts to acquire Swiss rival Syngenta AG after Syngenta rejected a recently sweetened offer.

Monsanto said it still believes in the value of a combination of the two agricultural seed and chemical giants, but will focus on building its core business and meeting long-term growth objectives. (Reporting By Carey Gillam; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)