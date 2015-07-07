ZURICH, July 7 Monsanto believes
offering a higher break-up fee to Syngenta if its $45
billion takeover approach does not go ahead would be
counterproductive, Chief Executive Hugh Grant told a Swiss
newspaper.
Agrochemicals group Syngenta rejected a $2 billion payment
from its U.S. rival if the proposed takeover failed to get
approval from regulators.
"If we were to offer more it would be counterproductive,"
Grant was quoted as saying in an interview in Finanz und
Wirtschaft published on Tuesday.
"That would create an incentive to work towards getting the
break-up fee."
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said last month
it would still pursue an acquisition of its Swiss rival, despite
Syngenta rebuffing its $45 billion takeover offer.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Jane Merriman)