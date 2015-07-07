ZURICH, July 7 Monsanto believes offering a higher break-up fee to Syngenta if its $45 billion takeover approach does not go ahead would be counterproductive, Chief Executive Hugh Grant told a Swiss newspaper.

Agrochemicals group Syngenta rejected a $2 billion payment from its U.S. rival if the proposed takeover failed to get approval from regulators.

"If we were to offer more it would be counterproductive," Grant was quoted as saying in an interview in Finanz und Wirtschaft published on Tuesday.

"That would create an incentive to work towards getting the break-up fee."

Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said last month it would still pursue an acquisition of its Swiss rival, despite Syngenta rebuffing its $45 billion takeover offer. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Jane Merriman)