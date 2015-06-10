June 10 Monsanto has ruled out raising
its non-binding $45 billion offer for Swiss rival Syngenta
unless the target company gives it access to business
data.
Monsanto is hosting meetings across Europe this week to woo
Syngenta investors, and two Monsanto top executives said in one
of these gatherings that only a due diligence assessment of
Syngenta's operations could tell whether there was room for a
higher offer than the 449 Swiss francs per share proposed so
far, a person with knowledge of the meeting said on Wednesday.
Syngenta confirmed it had not granted the suitor access to
privileged business data.
"Monsanto is a competitor to many aspects of Syngenta's
business. It would be madness to let a company see Syngenta's
books without adequate assurance on the considerable regulatory
risks, and with an offer price which is clearly unacceptable," a
spokesman said.
A Monsanto spokesperson said, "based on public information,
our proposal of 449 CHF per share represents full and compelling
value for Syngenta. If Syngenta can provide us access to due
diligence as to its strategic plans and other non-public
information, and if that information shows results or synergy
potential that exceeds what we and investors have assumed based
on public information, we would consider that new information in
order to refine our view on value."
Separately, Monsanto executive Scott Partridge on National
Public Radio on Tuesday said there was no going beyond the 43
percent premium the suitor was prepared to pay, when compared to
the stock price before media reports of an approach emerged.
"We're not preparing to make another bid. We believe the bid
we've made is more than generous," Partridge said.
Monsanto's initial approach was rebuffed by Syngenta in May
partly on the grounds that the deal would not get past antitrust
regulators.
The U.S. agrochemicals firm said on Sunday it had offered to
pay Syngenta $2 billion if the merger failed to get approval
from regulators, but this was rejected as "wholly inadequate".
The meetings with Syngenta shareholders being arranged by
Monsanto are scheduled for this week in London, Zurich and other
European cities, people familiar with the matter have said.
In a June 6 letter to Syngenta management published by
Monsanto, the U.S. company's Chief Executive Hugh Grant
expressed "disappointment with the pace of progress" of
exploratory talks.
The stock market has been dubious about the likelihood of a
deal succeeding, with shares of Syngenta trading at 404.8 Swiss
francs Wednesday, 10 percent below Monsanto's 449 francs
proposal.
Syngenta has been dismissive of Monsanto's second approach
which added the $2 billion regulatory break-up fee proposal to
the original offer terms.
(Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber, Oliver Hirt in Zurich and
Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt and Mike Stone in New York; Editing
by Bernard Orr)