* Monsanto sets up meetings in London, Zurich this week
* Syngenta still rebuffs proposal after break-up fee added
(Releads, adds investor quotes, meeting details)
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, June 8 Monsanto is
hosting meetings across Europe to woo shareholders in Syngenta
after the Swiss seed and crop chemical firm rejected a
second takeover approach from its U.S. rival on Monday.
Monsanto's initial approach was rebuffed by Syngenta in May
partly on the grounds it did not address regulatory concerns.
The U.S. firm said on Sunday it had offered to pay Syngenta $2
billion if the merger failed to get approval from regulators,
but this was rejected as "wholly inadequate".
The meetings with Syngenta shareholders being arranged by
Monsanto are scheduled for this week in London, Zurich and other
European cities, according to people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. company's Chief Operating Officer Brett Begemann,
for instance, is down to meet Syngenta investors at a Zurich
luxury hotel on Tuesday, one of the sources said.
"The objective is to convince shareholders of Syngenta to
pressure the company to negotiate with Monsanto," said another
source.
The person said Monsanto would be hesitant to take an
official offer to shareholders sidestepping Syngenta management,
because it would have to organise the sale of businesses for
anti-trust reasons without having control over the target.
Monsanto declined to comment.
In a June 6 letter to Syngenta management published by
Monsanto, the U.S. company's Chief Executive Hugh Grant said he
wanted to "reinforce my personal disappointment with the pace of
progress in what we seek to be a constructive, good-faith
process to negotiate a mutually beneficial transaction".
The stock market has been dubious about the likelihood of a
deal succeeding, with shares in Syngenta 1.3 percent lower at
407.4 Swiss francs on Monday. The original proposal from
Monsanto valued Syngenta shares at 449 francs.
"WHOLLY INADEQUATE"
Syngenta was dismissive of Monsanto's second approach which
added the $2 billion regulatory break-up fee proposal to the
original offer terms.
"Monsanto's second letter represents the same inadequate
price, same inadequate regulatory undertakings to close, same
regulatory risks and same issues associated with dual
headquarters' moves," Syngenta said in a statement.
"The only change by Monsanto is to add a wholly inadequate
reverse regulatory break fee."
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, faces mounting
threats from both regulatory scrutiny and consumer opposition. A
drive by the producer of Roundup herbicide to diversify its
business is making Syngenta a compelling target, analysts say.
If Monsanto takes over Syngenta, it would gain a broad
portfolio of fungicides, insecticides and other herbicides.
Some investors agreed that Monsanto would need to put more
on the table to have any chance of landing Syngenta.
"A higher price improves the risk-reward profile for
Syngenta shareholders, but I would also like to see greater
commitment to regulatory undertakings and a higher break fee,"
said John Melsom, chief investment officer of the event driven
hedge fund at London-based Omni Partners.
Mark Denham, European equities fund manager at Aviva
Investors, highlighted the risk of Monsanto's plan to sell
Syngenta's seeds business, which would mean unravelling its
strategy of managing seeds and pesticides product lines as one.
"Let's say we were to go through the deal and it were to
fall at the last minute, that would be hugely disruptive for
that business model. So I agree that the 2 billion break-up fee
does look a little low."
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York, Alice Baghdjian, Oliver
Hirt and Ruppert Pretterklieber in Zurich, Simon Jessop and
Nishant Kumar in London; Writing by Ludwig Burger and Alice
Baghdjian; Editing by David Clarke)