By P.J. Huffstutter
ST. LOUIS Nov 17 Monsanto Co.
executives are discussing whether the world's largest seed
company should acquire agrochemical rivals, including top
pesticide maker Syngenta AG, Monsanto President Brett
Begemann said on Tuesday.
"Everybody's talking now. There's multiple ways things can
occur," Begemann said.
Monsanto abandoned a $45 billion bid for Syngenta in August.
Begemann said executives and staff routinely talk with
counterparts at Syngenta, Bayer AG and other
agrochemical companies regarding existing business dealings.
But in recent months, Monsanto executives have been weighing
whether new partnerships and licensing deals, or acquisition
bids, might be possible with other companies in the sector,
Begemann told Reuters.
In particular, he said, Monsanto is keeping a close eye on
what farm chemical product lines it could acquire if rivals
merged their agricultural businesses, such as Dow Chemical
and Dupont, and were forced to spin-off assets in order
to meet regulatory approvals.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Syngenta has been
talking to Dupont Co. about merging with its agricultural
unit, while Dupont has separately been in talks with Dow
Chemical Co. about its seed and farm chemical division.
Monsanto executives are focusing on chemistry, not seed,
assets for such potential acquisitions, Begemann said.
A representative of Syngenta could not immediately be
reached for comment. Representatives of Dupont, Dow and Bayer
also could not immediately be reached for comments.
In separate remarks at an investor meeting in St. Louis,
Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant said the company is "best
placed to be a leading consolidator or a leading partner in an
industry that is changing."
Any deals would need to be a "strategic fit" for Monsanto
and provide incremental growth, Grant said. Monsanto does not
need to buy or partner with an agrochemical rival in order to
meet its financial forecasts or growth plans, he said.
The company said it expects outlays of $1.1 billion to $1.4
billion on capital expenditures by its fiscal 2019, up from $967
million of capital expenditures in its fiscal 2015.
Monsanto's internal discussions, which have been going on
since the company walked away from its latest bid to acquire
Syngenta in August, include weighing the benefits of bidding for
rivals, Begemann said at the company's headquarters.
"We've had conversations inside" about Syngenta and other
agricultural companies, Begemann said. Company executives were
studying every possibility for consolidation in both the seed
and agrichemical sectors.
"I'm not going to comment on whether we've pursued any other
conversations" outside of Monsanto, Begemann said.
For months, nearly all of the major players in the farm
chemicals and seeds business have been the subject of
consolidation talk, amid a landscape of plummeting grain prices
and farm income.
Syngenta has rejected a $42 billion takeover offer by
state-owned China National Chemical Corp, Bloomberg reported.
Earlier this year, BASF SE put together loan
guarantees for a prospective bid for Syngenta, but never used
the credit facility.
For now, Monsanto is "sitting back and staying focused on
our core business," Begemann said Tuesday. "If an opportunity
comes along, we'll look at that."
Monsanto has "no new news" regarding what it might do in
terms of a possible offer to Syngenta or any other agrochemical
company, Begemann said.
Asked by a reporter if Monsanto had been in talks with Bayer
AG, Begemann declined to comment.
Referring to the entire industry, Begemann said, "There are
a lot of discussions going on, and only a handful that will come
to fruition in the future."
Begemann said the company expects its profit growth will
reach 20 percent a year, and doesn't need a big acquisition deal
to achieve its previously reported goal of doubling earnings to
more than $10 a share by 2019.
(Reporting by PJ Huffstutter in St. Louis; Writing by Karl
Plume in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)