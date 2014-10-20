By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 20 A federal appeals court has
opened the door for Syngenta Seeds to revive a lawsuit it
brought against Bunge North America in 2011 over the
agribusiness company's refusal of a type of genetically modified
corn.
An opinion in the case came on Monday as Syngenta and its
parent company, Swiss-based Syngenta AG, have become
the target of lawsuits over the same variety of corn, Agrisure
Viptera.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals
ordered a district court to review whether Syngenta had standing
to bring a claim of false advertising against Bunge in 2011
after Bunge began refusing to accept Viptera corn because it was
not approved for imports by China.
Syngenta sued Bunge over the decision, and a district court
in 2012 ruled in Bunge's favor.
The appeals court sent Syngenta's false-advertising claim
back to the lower court for review, while affirming the lower
court's rulings in favor of Bunge on two other claims.
Viptera corn has become controversial because China last
year began rejecting boatloads of U.S. corn containing the
trait, known as MIR 162. Commodities trader Cargill Inc
and farmers have separately sued Syngenta, claiming
they lost money from the trade disruptions.
Bunge expects to prevail on the false advertising claim in
district court, spokeswoman Deb Seidel said, adding that
Monday's opinion was a clarification of a ruling the appeals
court made in August.
Syngenta declined to comment.
The original case was Syngenta Seeds Inc v. Bunge North
America, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Iowa, No.
11-cv-04074.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)