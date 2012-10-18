ZURICH Oct 18 The world's largest agrochemicals
company Syngenta AG has appointed ABB finance chief
Michel Demare as its new chairman.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as
well as genetically modified seeds, said Demare will succeed
Martin Taylor from the next annual general meeting on April 23,
2013. Taylor had already announced he is retiring.
ABB said in a separate statement that Demare, 56, was
stepping down to concentrate on his board mandates and said a
successor would be announced in due course. Demare joined ABB in
2005 and acted as interim CEO for part of 2008.