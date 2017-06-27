BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta,
the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would
pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds
industry.
"The goal is to strengthen Syngenta's leadership position in
crop protection and to become an ambitious number three in
seeds," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.
Assets put up for sale by rivals involved in merger deals to
allay anti-trust concerns could play a role in that, Chief
Executive Erik Fyrwald told a news conference at the group's
Basel headquarters.
"We are very interested in seed assets from remedies and
beyond that," he said in response to a question about assets to
be sold by Bayer as an anti-trust remedy for its
planned takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)