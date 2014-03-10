By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 10 Syngenta AG said on
Monday it had halted commercial sales in Canada of corn seed
containing a new and controversial genetically modified trait
because major importers had not approved the product.
Syngenta pulled from the Canadian market seed containing the
Agrisure Duracade trait, which was available for planting for
the first time this year, according to a Syngenta notice that
was sent to seed dealers and obtained by Reuters.
The trait has been approved for cultivation in Canada and
the United States and for import by some overseas buyers,
including Japan, Mexico and South Korea. It has not been
approved for import by China or the European Union, two major
international markets.
"While the vast majority of the Canadian corn crop is
typically directed to domestic markets in North America, some
corn may be destined for these markets," Syngenta said in the
notice, referring to China and the EU. "Accordingly, we want to
ensure the acceptance of any trait technology grown in Canada
meets end-market destination requirements."
Any seed containing Duracade that has been shipped to
retailers in Canada "cannot be sold and arrangements for
immediate returns will be made," the notice said.
A spokesman for Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals
company, confirmed the company will not sell seed containing
Duracade in Canada in 2014.
Exporters and some farmers applauded the decision because
they had worried the presence of the unapproved trait in
Canada's grain supply could disrupt trade.
However, it was little comfort for U.S. farmers and grain
handlers who still fear that China or Europe will reject
shipments of U.S. grain if they find traces of Duracade corn. It
can be difficult to segregate different varieties of corn from
one another because they are often harvested, transported and
stored together.
Grain trader Gavilon has agreed to market Duracade crops in
the United States as part of a deal with Syngenta. Top merchants
Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Cargill
Inc have said they will limit their handling of crops
containing the trait because it is not approved by major
importers.
Peter Entz, assistant vice president of seed and traits at
Richardson International Ltd, one of Canada's biggest grain
handlers, said he was "elated" to hear Syngenta would not sell
Duracade in Canada this spring. Richardson ships large volumes
of corn to Europe, he said.
"These are significant trade issues at the end of the day
and very costly ones, so we applaud Syngenta's position in
Canada," he said.
Some farmers who had planned to plant Duracade in Canada
will switch to other Syngenta hybrids, while others will cancel
their orders in favor of products from different companies, said
Brandon Yott, product development and marketing specialist for
The Agromart Group. Agromart, which buys seed from Syngenta and
sells it to retailers in eastern Canada, learned in a telephone
call with Syngenta on Monday that Duracade sales would not
proceed in the country, he said.
"Syngenta's in a quagmire where they have seed that's been
produced and a market that's almost ready, and they are pulling
that back for a variety of reasons," he said.
"To have that not in the market because of other countries
that are dithering, I think it's frustrating for everybody."
Duracade is engineered to fight rootworms, pests that can
reduce harvests and cost farmers millions of dollars in
pesticide expenses and lost revenue.
Since November, Chinese authorities have rejected more than
600,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and corn products containing another
unauthorized genetically modified Syngenta corn trait, Agrisure
Viptera. Known as MIR 162, the trait has been awaiting Beijing's
approval for more than two years.