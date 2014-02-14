By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 14 Cargill Inc, the top
exporter of U.S. grain and oilseeds, on Friday said it will
reject crops containing a new genetically modified Syngenta AG
corn trait that are delivered to its grain elevators
for export contracts.
Corn seeds containing Syngenta's Agrisure Duracade trait are
available for planting in the United States for the first time
this year after U.S. authorities cleared the trait in 2013. The
trait has not been approved for import by China or the European
Union, both major buyers of U.S. crops.
Duracade has import approval from some other big buyers,
including Mexico, South Korea and Japan.
"For export contracts, we will not accept delivery of any
commodity containing the Duracade trait," Cargill told Reuters
in an e-mail.
"Cargill reserves the right to reject and/or require testing
of deliveries and any acceptance, rejection or testing for the
presence of Duracade will be determined by Cargill in its sole
discretion at the time of delivery," the company said.
The commercialization of Duracade has split the U.S. farm
sector and pitted global grain merchants against Swiss-based
Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company. Some U.S.
growers say they need access to the new trait, which is
engineered to fight pests called rootworms, while exporters warn
it threatens to disrupt trade.
Bunge Ltd, one of the world's top agricultural
trading houses, on Thursday signaled it will refuse to handle
crops containing Duracade unless the product is cleared by
China.
Since November, China's authorities have rejected more than
600,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and corn products containing another
unauthorized genetically modified Syngenta corn trait, Agrisure
Viptera. Known as MIR 162, the trait has been awaiting Beijing's
approval for more than two years.
China has begun testing imported U.S. soybean cargoes at the
southern province of Guangdong for contamination with the MIR
162 strain of corn, traders said this week.
"At our grain elevators, we will continue to ask farmer
customers to give us advance notice if they will deliver
Viptera," Cargill said. "This coming crop year, we are asking
the same for Duracade."
The National Grain and Feed Association and North American
Export Grain Association last month asked Syngenta to suspend
the commercial use of Duracade and MIR 162 in the United States
until China and other U.S. export markets have granted
regulatory approval.
Syngenta has declined the request, saying Duracade will be
available in limited quantities and that growers need new
technologies.
The company has said it commercializes corn traits in line
with industry practices, once it has approval from countries
with "functioning regulatory systems."
Even if corn containing Duracade is planted on a small
number of acres, it could accidentally be shipped to China,
exporters have noted. Varieties are often mixed with each other
because they are grown in fields close to each other and then
harvested, transported and stored together.
The United States is expected to export 1.6 billion bushels
of corn in the marketing year that ends on Aug. 31, accounting
for 11 percent of the last harvest. The rest of the crop will be
used domestically to feed livestock and produce ethanol.