CHICAGO Feb 24 Consolidated Grain and Barge Co
on Monday became the latest U.S. grain handler to say it will
not accept crops containing Syngenta AG's new
genetically modified corn trait until it is approved by major
importers.
The company, a big shipper of grain on the Mississippi River
system, intends to reject crops with Syngenta's Duracade product
"to protect against significant trade disruptions due to
introduction of the trait prior to approval in our important
export markets," according to a statement.
Corn seeds containing Duracade, engineered to fight pests
called rootworms, are available for planting in the United
States for the first time this year after U.S. authorities
cleared the strain in 2013. The trait has not been approved for
import by China or the European Union, both major buyers of U.S.
crops.
Archer Daniels Midland Co on Friday told Reuters it
will not accept Duracade crops for export or domestic processing
until the trait is approved by major importers. Cargill Inc
has said it will not accept Duracade crops for export
contracts, while Bunge Ltd has said it only handles crops
that have been approved in major markets.
Grain trader Gavilon, owned by Marubeni Corp, has
agreed to accept Duracade crops "at market price while providing
stewardship and distribution services for producers," Syngenta
said last week.