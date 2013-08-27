ZURICH Aug 27 Swiss agrochemicals group
Syngenta said on Tuesday it had submitted a legal
challenge to the European Commission's decision to suspend the
use of a pesticide on crops pollinated by bees.
Thiamethoxam, which belongs to a group of widely-used
insecticides known as neonicotinoids, is the active ingredient
in Syngenta's Cruiser seed treatments.
The European Union said in April it would ban three of the
world's most widely-used pesticides for two years because of
fears they are linked to a plunge in the population of bees
critical to the production of crops.
Syngenta said the commission took the decision on the basis
of a flawed process, an inaccurate and incomplete assessment by
the European Food Safety Authority and without the full support
of EU member states.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)