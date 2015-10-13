LONDON Oct 13 Syngenta has withdrawn two
applications for genetically modified products in the European
Union following a re-evaluation of their commercial potential, a
spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The company applied for approval to cultivate maize in the
EU with the MIR604 trait for rootworm control in 2010.
Syngenta said there was a linked application for approval to
cultivate maize stacked with three traits, MIR604, Bt11 (insect
resistant and herbicide tolerant) and GA21 (for herbicide
tolerance).
That application has therefore also been withdrawn.
Syngenta still has pending requests for approval related to
the other two traits.
The company said the decision to withdraw the applications
was not related to requests from the majority of EU governments
to opt out of the approval of the only GMO crop commercially
cultivated in the EU.
Nineteen EU member states have requested opt-outs for all or
part of their territory from cultivation of the Monsanto
crop, the European Commission said on Sunday.
Although widely grown in the Americas and Asia, public
opposition is strong in Europe to GMO crops, which have had
their DNA altered, often by introducing genes from a different
species to boost their resistance to pests or herbicides.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Adrian Croft)