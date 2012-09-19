ZURICH, Sept 19 The world's largest agribusiness
company Syngenta said on Wednesday it will acquire
U.S. biotech company Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth
$86 million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27
million.
The two companies already collaborate in the development and
commercialization of biological products to control
plant-parasitic nematodes.
Nematodes are a major pest across all crops and the
withdrawal of older solutions leaves growers with limited
options.
A first seed treatment for soybean cyst nematode stemming
from the collaboration will be available in the U.S. in 2014,
Syngenta said.
(by Andrew Thompson)