* Full-year net profit rises to $1.599 bln vs poll $1.566
bln
* Price hikes, cost cuts to offset currency headwinds
* Expects earnings, sales to improve further in 2012
* Shares slip 0.6 pct, vs slightly firmer Swiss market
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Feb 8 Syngenta AG, the
world's largest agrochemicals company expects to deliver higher
profits this year as price hikes and cost cuts offset the impact
of the strong Swiss franc and raw material price inflation.
Syngenta, which makes genetically modified seeds and
products to kill weeds and bugs, posted a 14 percent rise in
full-year net profit to $1.599 billion, just beating the average
estimate of $1.566 billion in a Reuters poll.
Spiralling wheat, corn and soybean costs have encouraged
farmers to buy more products from Syngenta and rivals DuPont
and Monsanto to help boost yields and offset
inflation.
"The good results and promising outlook for 2012 fully
support our positive stance on the stock based on strong agro
fundamentals and the implementation of the new corporate
strategy," Vontobel analyst Patrick Rafaisz said.
At 0955 GMT, Syngenta shares, which have already gained
nearly 7 percent so far this year, were trading down 0.6
percent, underperforming a slightly stronger Swiss blue-chip
index
Syngenta is now aiming to increase prices by between 2 and 3
percent this year in its crop protection unit, finance chief
John Ramsay told Reuters on Wednesday.
"We are going into the season with good momentum," Ramsay
said.
The price hikes and expected cost savings of $190 million in
2012 should help the group to offset headwinds from the Swiss
franc and raw materials prices and allow it to improve earnings
again this year, Ramsay said.
Syngenta said it was sticking to its savings goal of $650
million by 2015 and earnings margin before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 22-24 percent by 2015.
EMERGING MARKETS
Strong demand from emerging markets is also driving growth
at Syngenta, but Ramsay warned a drought in Latin America would
have an impact on the group's first-quarter results.
Sales in emerging markets rose 18 percent, with total group
sales up 12 percent at constant exchange rates at $13.3 billion.
Last month, Monsanto posted forecast-beating first quarter
profit, thanks mainly to its growing business in Brazil and
Argentina and good demand for seeds for the spring planting
season in the United States.
Syngenta also proposed a hike in its dividend to 8 Swiss
francs from 7 francs and said it planned to repurchase shares
for around $200 million in 2012.
The group is also on the prowl for acquisitions to bolster
its seeds unit.