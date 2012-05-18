* To invest $500 mln in training, logistics, technology
* Targets $1 bln in annual sales over next 10 years
* Believes Africa could become major world food exporter
ZURICH, May 18 Switzerland's Syngenta,
the world's largest agrochemicals company, plans to invest $500
million in Africa, with a goal of building a business there that
will generate around $1 billion in annual sales over the next 10
years.
African countries have sought to attract foreign investment
as they look to boost farm productivity, end poverty and hunger
and secure long-term food needs. Syngenta said it believed
Africa has the capacity to become a major world food exporter.
"Africa has become one of our strategic growth regions and
our aspiration is to contribute to the transformation of African
agriculture," chief executive Mike Mack said on Friday.
Syngenta plans to make cumulative investments of over $500
million, which will be used to recruit and train over 700 new
employees, develop distribution channel networks, logistics and
local production facilities and increase access to technology
for smallholders and large-scale farms.
The company, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as
well as genetically modified seeds, plans to reach over 5
million farmers and enable productivity gains of 50 percent or
more.
Mack was scheduled to speak at the G8 summit in the United
States on how the private sector can help fight hunger and
malnutrition for up to a billion people beset by shortages,
droughts and rising food prices.