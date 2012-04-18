* Sales up 7 pct to $4.30 bln, vs $4.34 bln forecast
* Helped by early planting in northern hemisphere
* Expects EBITDA margin to improve further in 2012
* Shares down 2.4 percent
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta, the world's
largest agrochemicals company, posted a smaller-than-expected
rise in quarterly sales, as the impact of a drought in Latin
America offset the benefits from bumper seed sales and an early
start to the planting season.
The Swiss company, which makes products to kill weeds and
bugs as genetically modified seeds, said on Wednesday
first-quarter sales rose 7 percent to $4.30 billion, compared
with a forecast for $4.34 billion in a Reuters poll.
Syngenta shares, which have risen more than 17 percent this
year, were down 2.4 percent by 0709 GMT, underpeforming a 0.7
percent weaker European chemicals sector index because
sales missed market expectations, Notenstein analysts said.
Spiralling prices for wheat, corn and soyabean have
encouraged farmers to buy more products from Syngenta and rivals
DuPont and Monsanto to help boost yields.
In Latin America, growth in seed sales of over 40 percent
helped to shake off the effects of drought in Argentina and
Southern Brazil, Syngenta said. Crop protection sales, however,
were down 8 percent in the region.
"Fundamentals in agriculture remain promising, the
implementation of the new corporate strategy is well on track
and valuation still offers upside, in our view," Bank Vontobel
analyst Patrick Rafaisz said. He kept his "buy" rating on the
shares and 370 Swiss franc target.
EARLY PLANTING
Early U.S. spring planting also helped Monsanto post record
second-quarter sales in its seed and genomic business earlier
this month.
Syngenta chief executive Mick Mack said a 24 percent
increase in crop protection sales in North America was a good
indication for a buoyant season in the northern hemisphere.
"The weather is always a bit of a wild card but it looks
like farmers are going to be able to get into their fields to
use our products," he told Reuters in an interview.
He said Syngenta was on track to hike prices by between 2
and 3 percent this year, after it raised prices by 4 percent in
the first quarter.
The Basel-based company expects to further increase its
target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at constant exchange rates this year,
despite headwinds from currencies and raw materials.
Syngenta is also sticking with its savings goal of $650
million by 2015 and earnings margin before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 22-24 percent by 2015, Chief
Financial Officer John Ramsay said.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by David
Cowell and Mark Potter)