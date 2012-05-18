ZURICH May 18 Syngenta, the world's
largest agrochemicals company, said on Friday it is planning to
invest some $500 million in Africa to help sow the seeds of a $1
billion business in the region over the next 10 years.
"Africa has become one of our strategic growth regions and
our aspiration is to contribute to the transformation of African
agriculture," Chief Executive Mike Mack said.
To achieve its target, the Swiss company plans to invest
over $500 million.
The money will be used to recruit and train over 700 new
employees, develop distribution channel networks, logistics and
local production facilities and increase access to technology
for smallholders and large-scale farms.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)