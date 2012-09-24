ZURICH, Sept 24 Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrochemicals company, has set itself a new target, with sales for its eight key strategic crops seen reaching $25 billion by the end of the decade, compared with a previous target of over $22 billion.

Syngenta makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds.

The company cited the rapid integration of its commercial teams and broad-based innovation as reasons for the upgrade of its prior target, announced in February 2011.

(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)