UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
ZURICH, Sept 24 Syngenta AG, the world's largest agrochemicals company, has set itself a new target, with sales for its eight key strategic crops seen reaching $25 billion by the end of the decade, compared with a previous target of over $22 billion.
Syngenta makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds.
The company cited the rapid integration of its commercial teams and broad-based innovation as reasons for the upgrade of its prior target, announced in February 2011.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson)
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.