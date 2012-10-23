* Q3 sales up 6 pct to $2.7 bln vs $2.8 bln in Reuters poll

ZURICH Oct 23 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, confirmed its full-year financial targets on Tuesday after a strong start to the planting season in Latin America.

Sales at Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs, rose 6 percent at constant exchange rates, to $2.7 billion, just short of the median forecast of $2.8 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

Syngenta is benefitting from high crop prices driving demand for crop chemicals and seeds as farmers turn to technology to boost yields.