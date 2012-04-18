ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta the world's
largest agrochemicals company, said it still plans to increase
prices by up to 3 percent this year, the group's Chief Executive
told Reuters on Wednesday after Syngenta posted first-quarter
results.
The Basel-based company hiked prices by 4 percent in the
first-quarter.
"We are still targeting between 2 and 3 percent for the
full-year," Chief Executive Mike Mack said in an interview.
Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as
genetically modified seeds, said earlier Wednesday first-quarter
sales rose to $4.3 billion, exactly in line with the average
estimate in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Andrew Thompson and Caroline Copley)