ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta the world's largest agrochemicals company, said it still plans to increase prices by up to 3 percent this year, the group's Chief Executive told Reuters on Wednesday after Syngenta posted first-quarter results.

The Basel-based company hiked prices by 4 percent in the first-quarter.

"We are still targeting between 2 and 3 percent for the full-year," Chief Executive Mike Mack said in an interview.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as genetically modified seeds, said earlier Wednesday first-quarter sales rose to $4.3 billion, exactly in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Andrew Thompson and Caroline Copley)