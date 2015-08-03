FRANKFURT Aug 3 German chemicals group BASF
has lined up a loan package from large multinational
banks for a potential takeover offer for Syngenta, the
Swiss crop chemicals maker which has received a $45 billion
takeover offer from Monsanto, several people familiar
with the matter said.
"BASF has committed financing in place to buy Syngenta," one
of the people said, asking not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential.
BASF will only decide to submit a bid for Syngenta if
Monsanto makes an offer for the Swiss group, the sources said,
adding that BASF was comfortable with there being no merger at
all and the status quo in the industry prevailing.
"BASF will not be a first mover but remain a reactive
player," one of the people said.
BASF and Syngenta declined to comment.
Monsanto wants to combine its world-leading seeds business
with Syngenta's pesticides business. Syngenta has rejected the
proposal and refused to open its books, despite the offer of a
$2 billion cash payment should the transaction fail to win
regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)