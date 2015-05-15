FRANKFURT May 15 German drugs and chemicals group Bayer is bracing for further consolidation in the crop chemicals and seeds markets, regardless of the outcome of Monsanto's bid for Syngenta, it said on Friday.

"It remains to be seen when, in what form and with which partners the consolidation will advance," Bayer CropScience Chief Executive said in an emailed response to questions. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Thomas Atkins)