Aug 24 U.S.-based Monsanto Co has
increased its offer to buy Switzerland's Syngenta AG
from CHF 449 per share to CHF 470 per share, a person familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
Monsanto wants to combine its world-leading seeds business
with Syngenta's own seeds and pesticides. Syngenta has rejected
a previous proposal and refused to open its books, despite the
offer of a $2 billion cash payment should the transaction fail
to win regulatory approval.
A Syngenta representative did not immediately respond to a
request for comment and a Monsanto representative declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone)