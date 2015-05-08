* Syngenta turns down Monsanto offer of 449 Swiss
francs/share
* Swiss firm does not believe deal is dead - source
* Monsanto may team up with partner for U.S. seeds deal -
source
(Releads with source saying Monsanto still working on deal)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Alexander Hübner
May 8 U.S. agrochemicals firm Monsanto
has not given up on a proposed takeover of Swiss rival Syngenta
, a source close to Monsanto said on Friday after its
$45 billion offer was rejected.
It is still working on the deal and could decide to increase
its initial bid which valued the firm at 449 Swiss francs a
share, a 36 percent premium to Thursday's closing price.
A deal would give Monsanto, which dominates the market for
seeds and genetically-modified crops, access to lucrative crop
protection chemicals and create an industry behemoth with
combined sales of more than $31 billion.
Syngenta rebuffed the cash-and-shares offer, saying it
undervalued its prospects and did not fully take into account
regulatory risks.
But the Swiss firm does not consider the deal dead,
according to another source, who is familiar with Syngenta.
Monsanto, which earlier confirmed it had made an offer,
declined to comment on whether it would improve the bid.
A spokesman for Syngenta declined to comment.
Meanwhile, major investors in Syngenta told Reuters that
they were confident a deal with Monsanto would come off if the
U.S. firm upped its initial $45 billion bid by at least 10
percent.
"Monsanto is likely to come back relatively soon, and not
with a modest price," said a third source, a banker who has
worked with the U.S. company in the past.
Monsanto may need to pay a premium of up to 40 percent to
Syngenta's shareholders to make the deal attractive, the banker
said.
To ease antitrust concerns, it may also team up with an
industry partner to acquire Syngenta's U.S. seeds business, as
the two groups are already seen as market leaders in the
American seeds industry, according to the first source close to
Monsanto.
ANTITRUST SCRUTINY
Monsanto foresees strong benefits from a takeover of
Syngenta, which makes heavy research and development (R&D)
investments in crop technology to increase the average
productivity of crops such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane and
cereals.
The U.S. firm, meanwhile, is focused on conventional and
biotech seeds and last year raised its R&D spending to $1.7
billion from $1.5 billion in 2013.
"There is a clear strategic logic to a deal," an industry
source said. "Syngenta is the only available target in crop
protection. It's no wonder Monsanto continues to circle the
company."
Other large providers of crop chemicals such as BASF
, Bayer and Dupont Pioneer are not seen as
sellers and have diversified their operations in areas which are
less relevant for Monsanto, the banker said.
However, Monsanto could seek to strike an alliance with the
likes of Bayer and BASF and place a joint bid in an effort to
ease "draconian antitrust scrutiny," the banker added.
"The production of seeds is a concentrated industry,"
said Andre Barlow, an antitrust expert at Doyle, Barlow and
Mazard PLLC.
"Both (companies) overlap in crop protection and seeds and
there is a lot of R&D in this space, which would raise
additional concerns," he said.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Alexander Huebner
in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, Diana
Bartz, Greg Roumeliotis, Mike Stone, Sybille de La Hamaide, Avik
Das; Editing by Keith Weir and Pravin Char)