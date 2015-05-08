ZURICH May 8 Agrochemicals firm Syngenta
on Friday rejected a 449 Swiss franc per share
takeover offer from Monsanto, saying the offer
undervalues the Swiss firm and does not fully take into account
regulatory risks.
Sources had told Reuters overnight that the two agricultural
companies were working with investment banks on a takeover deal
that would create an industry behemoth with combined sales of
more than $31 billion.
But On Friday, Syngenta said its board had unanimously
rejected a 45-percent cash offer by Monsanto that would value
Syngenta at 449 Swiss francs ($486.35) per share.
"The offer fundamentally undervalues Syngenta's prospects
and underestimates the significant execution risks, including
regulatory and public scrutiny at multiple levels in many
countries," Syngenta said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9232 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Noah Barkin)