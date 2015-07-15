* Paulson expected to put pressure on Syngenta board
* Size of Paulson stake not disclosed
* Syngenta shares gain 2.9 percent
By Mike Stone
July 15 Hedge fund Paulson & Co has taken a
stake in Syngenta AG and could push for the Swiss
pesticide maker's board to accept a takeover offer from U.S.
seed company Monsanto Co, people familiar with the
matter said.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, has made a $45
billion bid for Syngenta that the Swiss company rejected. The
U.S. company has been hosting meetings with Syngenta's
shareholders to win support for its takeover approach.
Shares in Syngenta, created from the agribusinesses of
Novartis and AstraZeneca in 2000, gained 2.9 percent to 399.20
Swiss francs at 0946 GMT on Wednesday, on speculation that the
investment firm headed by billionaire John Paulson could
eventually trigger a deal.
"It's clear that he wants to put pressure on management. He
wants them to open their books," said Baader Bank analyst Markus
Mayer.
"There already is discontent among investors, but now it's
clearly more likely that this will be brought directly to the
attention of Syngenta's management."
Paulson is probably best known for betting on a burst in the
U.S. housing bubble before the financial market crash of
2007-2009. The people familiar with the matter asked not to be
named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Syngenta, slated to report first-half results on July 23,
has said the suitor's proposed 449 francs per share offer
undervalued the company, also dismissing as too low the $2
billion Monsanto offered to pay if the merger was agreed but
failed to get regulators' approval. It has declined to give
rival Monsanto privileged access to business data.
Syngenta declined to comment, as did a spokesman for
Monsanto in Europe. Officials at Paulson & Co were not
immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. office
hours.
Paulson & Co was said to have begun amassing its stake in
June, one of the people said, but the size of the stake remained
unclear. Swiss securities law requires public disclosure of
stakes in listed companies of 3 percent and more.
Paulson has in the past purchased shares of potential
acquisition targets in contested mergers such as that of drug
companies Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Inc, the outcome of which remains unclear.
Bloomberg LP previously reported Paulson & Co's stake,
citing one source as saying it may put the hedge fund among
Syngenta's 20 largest shareholders.
