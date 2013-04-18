BRIEF-B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes
* B&G Foods announces pricing of public offering of senior notes
ZURICH, April 18 Syngenta AG, the world's largest maker of crop chemicals, said strong fungicide sales in Latin America helped it shrug off the cold winter in the northern hemisphere to post solid first-quarter sales.
The Swiss company, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds, said sales rose 6 percent in the first quarter to $4.57 billion, just over a forecast for $4.56 billion in a Reuters poll.
Syngenta is banking on innovation and a more integrated business that supplies farmers with everything from seeds and pesticides to fertilisers and support services to boost sales to $25 billion by 2020, from $14.2 billion last year.
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to pursue the $5 billion sale to Bahrain of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft and related equipment, which was held up last year by concerns about human rights, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire investor William Ackman told investors that betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was a "huge mistake" and apologized "deeply and profoundly" for losing so much of his shareholders' money on the investment.