(Adds Syngenta statement, details on Cargill losses)
By Tom Polansek and Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Sept 12 Cargill Inc, the top
U.S. grain exporter, sued a unit of Syngenta AG in a
Louisiana state court on Friday for damages stemming from
China's rejection of genetically modified U.S. corn, which
Cargill said cost the company more than $90 million.
Minnesota-based Cargill accuses Syngenta of exposing the
grain trader to losses by selling the seeds to American farmers
before the Swiss company had secured import approval from China,
a major buyer.
The Agrisure Viptera corn variety known as MIR 162 can be
found throughout the U.S. corn supply, effectively closing the
lucrative Chinese market to U.S. supplies, the lawsuit said.
Cargill is suing Syngenta for negligence; knowing, reckless
or willful misconduct and unfair trade practices.
The lawsuit seeks to hold Syngenta responsible for
"deliberate, knowing and continuing contamination of the U.S.
corn supply with a product that it understood all along would
substantially impair the U.S. grain industry's ability to sell
corn and other commodities to buyers in China," according to
Cargill's filing.
Since November, China has rejected imports of hundreds of
thousands of tonnes of U.S. corn, including from vessels loaded
by Cargill in Louisiana, due to the presence of the MIR 162
trait, according to the lawsuit.
Syngenta, the world's largest crop chemicals company, said
in a statement that the lawsuit was without merit.
Trade disruptions have cost the U.S. grain industry up to
$2.9 billion, according to an estimate by the National Grain and
Feed Association (NGFA), which was not immediately available for
comment about the lawsuit.
In April, Cargill said the rejection of U.S. corn shipments
by China had contributed to a 28 percent drop in its earnings
for the quarter ended Feb. 28.
The case is Cargill v. Syngenta Seeds, Judicial Court for
the Parish of St. John the Baptist, State of Louisiana, No.
67061.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)