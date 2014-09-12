CHICAGO, Sept 12 Syngenta AG said a lawsuit that agribusiness company Cargill Inc filed against the company on Friday for damages related to China's rejections of U.S. corn is "without merit."

Cargill said in a lawsuit in Louisiana state court that Syngenta had exposed the grain trader to losses by commercializing the Agrisure Viptera corn seed, known as MIR 162, before it was approved for import by China, a major buyer.

The United States approved MIR 162 for cultivation in 2010 and Syngenta "strongly upholds the right of growers to have access to approved new technologies," according to a statement from the company.

