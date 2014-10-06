By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 6 Farmers from the biggest U.S.
corn-growing states have sued Syngenta AG over sales
of genetically modified corn seed not approved by China, joining
global exporters in pursuing damages from the Swiss-based
company.
In coordinated lawsuits filed on Friday in federal courts in
Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri, farmers accused
Syngenta of being reckless when it launched U.S. sales of
Agrisure Viptera corn seed in 2011 without obtaining import
approval from China, a major buyer.
The farmers, who did not plant seed containing the
unapproved trait, claimed they suffered losses because the price
of U.S. corn dropped when China began rejecting boatloads of
crops containing Viptera corn last year.
In April, the National Grain & Feed Association estimated
that U.S. farmers had lost more than $1 billion due to trade
disruptions linked to the rejections.
The lawsuits seek to open the complaints to all U.S. farmers
who grew non-Viptera corn since China began rejecting the trait
in November 2013.
Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, was planted on about 3
percent of U.S. corn acres during the past two years, according
to court documents. Still, industry members have said the trait
can be found throughout the supply chain because it is difficult
to segregate one variety from another.
"There are a lot of angry farmers out there who really feel
like Syngenta needs to step up and do the right thing, and that
is compensate farmers for all the losses that occurred as a
result of Syngenta prematurely rushing the product to market,"
said James Pizzirusso, a partner with law firm Hausfeld LLP,
which is coordinating the farmers' lawsuits.
Last month, agribusiness company Cargill Inc and
another exporter separately sued Syngenta for selling Viptera
corn seed before Beijing approved imports. The companies said
they suffered combined damages of more than $131 million linked
to China's rejections of U.S. crops containing the trait.
Syngenta had no immediate comment on the farmers' lawsuits.
The company has said the exporters' complaints are without
merit.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is negotiating with China
to synchronize its regulatory review of new traits with the
United States in a bid to reduce approval times, Agriculture
Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters on Monday after a speech in
Chicago.
According to the lawsuit, farmers felt misled about the
prospects for China to approve imports of Viptera corn because
Syngenta Chief Executive Michael Mack said in an April 2012
earnings call that he expected Beijing to clear the trait
"within a matter of a couple of days."
Beijing still has not approved Viptera corn.
"We don't mess with China," Deb Volnek, a Nebraska farmer
who is among those suing Syngenta, told Reuters. "When China
buys something, the markets go up. When they don't, the markets
go down."
Her case is Volnek Farms Inc v. Syngenta Corporation et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, No. 14-cv-00305.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Additional reporting by Karl Plume
in Chicago)