By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, Sept 17
CHICAGO, Sept 17 Ingredion Inc,
manufacturer of sweeteners and starches made from corn, will not
buy a new variety of genetically modified corn developed by
Syngenta AG, according to a notice on the ingredients
supplier's website on Wednesday.
The Illinois-based manufacturer did not say why it will not
accept the genetically modified Agrisure Duracade corn, which
has been shunned by the world's biggest commodity traders
because it is not approved by major importers.
Ingredion, which sells high fructose corn syrup and corn
starch, also is evaluating whether it will accept another GMO
variety of Syngenta corn, Agrisure Viptera, company spokeswoman
Claire Regan told Reuters. Her comments came after the company
temporarily posted a notice saying that one of its delivery
plants would not buy Viptera corn.
Last week, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc and
another company sued Syngenta for selling Viptera corn seed,
known as MIR 162, without first obtaining import approval from
China, a major buyer. The companies said they suffered combined
damages of more than $131 million linked to China's rejections
of U.S. crops containing the trait.
Regan said she could not immediately comment on the
company's reasons for reviewing its policy on Viptera.
Ingredion on Wednesday took down the message on its website
that announced it would not accept Viptera corn at its facility
in Argo, Illinois following an inquiry from Reuters, saying the
message had been "communicated in error."
"We are still evaluating our policy on Viptera corn," Regan
said, adding that corn containing the trait is "still in the
field." Harvest has started in parts of the Midwest and will
accelerate in the coming weeks.
Regan said she did not know whether Ingredion had accepted
Viptera corn, which was approved by U.S. authorities in 2010,
from the last year's harvest.
Earlier, a grain merchandiser at Ingredion's Argo facility
said the company had not accepted Viptera corn from the 2013
harvest and had told grain elevators it would not accept the
trait this year either.
The latest announcement was "just a reminder that we don't
want to have anything to do with it," merchandiser Trevor Acklin
said about Viptera. He referred subsequent questions to Regan.
Still, Ingredion will not accept Duracade corn, which is
being harvested for the first time this year, at the delivery
location in Argo, according to its website.
The ban puts Ingredion in the company of major traders like
Archer Daniels Midland Co and Bunge Ltd, which
have said they will not handle Duracade corn because it is not
approved by China or the European Union, both major importers.
Ingredion's decision further limits the potential markets for
farmers who planted Duracade.
Syngenta has teamed with grain merchant Gavilon, owned by
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp, to help farmers
find approved markets for the GMO crop, which was cleared by
U.S. authorities last year. Other buyers, including Mexico and
Japan, have approved Duracade imports.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Diane Craft)