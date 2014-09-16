By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 16 A second company has sued
Syngenta AG over sales of genetically modified corn
seed not approved by China, raising the stakes for the
Swiss-based seed maker by including byproducts used for animal
feed in its complaint and seeking class-action status.
Trans Coastal Supply Co, a major exporter of livestock feed
products, said in court documents it expects to lose more than
$41 million because Syngenta sold Agrisure Viptera corn seed,
known as MIR 162, to U.S. farmers without first obtaining import
approval from Beijing.
On Friday, international trader Cargill Inc
charged in a lawsuit that Syngenta exposed the agribusiness
company to more than $90 million in losses by selling the trait
in corn seed without China's approval for imports.
China, a major buyer of U.S. grains, has rejected boatloads
of U.S. crops containing the variety over the past year.
The majority of Illinois-based Trans Coastal's losses are
related to exports of an ethanol byproduct called distillers
dried grains (DDGs), used in livestock feed, according to court
documents filed on Friday in federal court in Urbana, Ill.
Cargill said its losses were linked to rejections of U.S.
corn.
Syngenta spokesman Paul Minehart said the lawsuits filed by
both companies are without merit.
Trans Coastal's complaint highlights traders' concerns that
MIR 162 can be found throughout the U.S. corn supply chain -
from seed planted in farmers' fields to the byproduct of ethanol
production.
Syngenta invested about $200 million and five to seven years
developing MIR 162 corn and "selfishly" decided to rush it to
market without obtaining China's approval for imports in a bid
to recoup its costs, the lawsuit states. The trait represents
about 25 percent of the Swiss-based seed maker's corn portfolio,
according to court documents.
"Syngenta's motivation in prematurely releasing Viptera corn
is greed," Trans Coastal's lawsuit says. "If not stopped,
Syngenta is going to continue to destroy U.S. exports of corn
and DDGs to China."
China, the world's largest buyer of DDGs, has stopped
issuing permits for imports of the protein-rich byproduct
because of concerns it might contain MIR 162, hurting U.S.
prices, according to traders.
The case is Trans Coastal Supply Company v. Syngenta AG et
al, U.S. District Court, Central District of Illinois, No.
14-2221.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek. Editing by Andre Grenon)