ZURICH, Sept 3 Swiss agrichemicals group
Syngenta AG plans to sell its vegetable seeds business
and buy back more than $2 billion worth of stock in a campaign
to boost shareholder returns after it rejected a takeover
approach from Monsanto Co.
"The board and management are determined to accelerate
shareholder value creation and our actions today underpin our
commitment to do so. Our commitment is also shown by the
significant capital return program that we announced today,"
Chairman Michel Demare said in a statement on Thursday.
The company expressed confidence in its 2018 margin target
of 24-26 percent and reiterated the full-year guidance for 2015
it gave in July.
