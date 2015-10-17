ZURICH Oct 17 A number of disgruntled Syngenta
shareholders have set up an investor group in an
effort to push for change at the Swiss agricultural chemicals
group.
Basel-based Syngenta is under pressure to boost shareholder
returns after fending off a $47 billion takeover approach from
U.S. seeds developer Monsanto in August.
The investor group, which calls itself the Alliance of
Critical Syngenta Shareholders, launched a website where other
stakeholders can sign up and also sent a letter to Syngenta
Chairman Michel Demare.
"The Alliance urges the board to thoroughly evaluate all
options for value creation without prejudice and to ensure that
promises are kept, financial targets are met and shareholders
are informed in a timely and open manner," it said in a
statement on Saturday.
A Syngenta spokesman said the company had noted the group's
letter.
The shareholder group said it was made up of private and
institutional investors in Syngenta who were unhappy with the
company's management and performance in recent years.
It did not disclose the number of members it has, or the
size of their Syngenta holdings.
Syngenta said this week third-quarter sales fell by more
than expected as the weak currency in Brazil, its second-largest
market, eroded the value of overseas business.
