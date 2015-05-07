LONDON May 7 Bankers are preparing debt financing packages of around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to back private equity firm BC Partners' potential sale of German laboratory operator Synlab, banking sources said on Thursday.

BC Partners bought a stake in Synlab in 2009 and became majority owner a year later. It has since grown the asset by a series of acquisitions and now owns 70 percent with management holding the rest.

The company has been put up for sale with Rothschild running the process, which is expected to fetch a price tag of around 1.5 billion euros.

Bankers are lining up financing packages of around 6.5 times Synlab's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 140 million euros, equating to around 1 billion euros including undrawn facilities, the sources said.

Senior and junior leveraged loans and high yield bonds, denominated in euros and dollars, are all being considered to fund the deal with debt investors in each asset class expected to eagerly invest amid a dearth of recent leveraged M&A activity, the sources said.

Synlab is attracting attention from a number of interested buyers with private equity groups such as Advent, KKR, CVC, EQT and Bain as well as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds expected to hand in tentative offers by May 7, it was previously reported.

BC Partners declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)