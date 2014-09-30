BRIEF-Artea FY net income group share down at 3.2 million euros
* FY net income group share 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
WELLINGTON, Sept 30 Synlait Milk Ltd
* Says a registered manufacturer of retail-ready infant formula for export to China
* Says registration is a major milestone for the business
* Already approved as manufacturer of general dairy products and infant formula base powders for export to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)