WELLINGTON May 30 New Zealand dairy company
Synlait Milk lowered its 2015 profit forecast on Friday
by up to 30 percent because of changed market conditions and a
high exchange rate.
The small dairy processor, part owned by China's Bright
Dairy & Food, said it now expected a net profit
between NZ$17.5 million and NZ$22.5 million ($14.8 million to
$19.1 million).
It had previously forecast a profit range of NZ$25.0 million
to NZ$30.0 million.
It also forecast an initial milk payout to its suppliers for
the coming dairy production season of NZ$7.00 a kilogram of milk
solids, matching the forecast made earlier this week by global
giant Fonterra Ltd.
($1 = 1.1803 New Zealand Dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)