WELLINGTON May 14 Chinese controlled-New
Zealand dairy company Synlait Milk Ltd is planning a public
share offer to fund expansion and repay debt, the company said
on Tuesday.
The company is 51 percent owned by China's Bright Dairy and
Food Ltd and Synlait Ltd, a private company grouping
local investors and Japan's Mitsui.
It said that Synlait Ltd plans to redistribute to its
shareholders its Synlait Milk holding, but they will Be offered
the chance to sell some or all of their holding as part of the
initial public offer.
However, Bright is expected to retain its full investment in
Synlait Milk, which it acquired in 2010 for NZ$82 million ($67.8
million).
"The proceeds of any offer will be used to support various
growth initiatives including the construction of a new packaging
plant," the company said in a statement.
Synlait operates a milk processing factory in New Zealand's
country's South Island making milk powder and infant formula,
which is sold through Bright's Chinese outlets.
It reported a net profit of NZ$6.3 million in the year to
July 31 2012.
No details of how many shares will be sold nor how much is
being sought from the IPO have been given, nor a timetable for
when it might occur and list on the local exchange.
First NZ Capital and Goldman Sachs have been
appointed by Synlait Milk as joint lead managers of the proposed
IPO.
The planned float is the latest for the local stock
exchange, which last week saw the NZ$1.7 billion partial float
of state-controlled power company Mighty River Power Ltd
.
Other prospective New Zealand IPOs this year include Z
Energy Ltd, a petrol retailer, and either Genesis Energy Ltd or
Meridian Ltd, both state-owned power companies.
($1=NZ$1.21)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford in Wellington; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)