WELLINGTON, July 10 New Zealand dairy company Synlait Milk Ltd set the price of new shares at NZ$2.20 each on Wednesday as it opened its offer to raise NZ$75 million ($59 million) to fund expansion and pay down debt.

The milk powder processor owned by Shanghai-based Bright , Japan's Mitsui & Co. and Synlait Ltd, a private local company, is raising about NZ$114 million through the initial public offering, while Mitsui and Synlait Ltd are selling a further NZ$38.7 million worth of shares.

The price was set after a bookbuild with institutional investors.

"There was strong support from a wide range of investors, comprising New Zealand and international institutional investors and New Zealand retail brokers," Synlait chairman Graeme Milne said in a statement.

The total offer will see the company with a market capitalisation of around NZ$322 million, ahead of its listing on the New Zealand stock exchange.

After the issue, Bright, which is not taking part in the sell down, will see its stake reduced to about 39 percent of the company from 51 percent.

Synlait Milk competes with Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter, to produce New Zealand-made milk powder to ship overseas for use in products ranging from milk formula to cheese to feed a growing middle class in emerging countries.

The offer is jointly lead managed by First NZ Capital Securities Limited and Goldman Sachs New Zealand Limited.

($1=NZ$1.2755)

(Gyles Beckford)