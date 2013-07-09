WELLINGTON, July 10 New Zealand dairy company
Synlait Milk Ltd set the price of new shares at NZ$2.20 each on
Wednesday as it opened its offer to raise NZ$75 million ($59
million) to fund expansion and pay down debt.
The milk powder processor owned by Shanghai-based Bright
, Japan's Mitsui & Co. and Synlait Ltd, a
private local company, is raising about NZ$114 million through
the initial public offering, while Mitsui and Synlait Ltd are
selling a further NZ$38.7 million worth of shares.
The price was set after a bookbuild with institutional
investors.
"There was strong support from a wide range of investors,
comprising New Zealand and international institutional investors
and New Zealand retail brokers," Synlait chairman Graeme Milne
said in a statement.
The total offer will see the company with a market
capitalisation of around NZ$322 million, ahead of its listing on
the New Zealand stock exchange.
After the issue, Bright, which is not taking part in the
sell down, will see its stake reduced to about 39 percent of the
company from 51 percent.
Synlait Milk competes with Fonterra, the world's
largest dairy exporter, to produce New Zealand-made milk powder
to ship overseas for use in products ranging from milk formula
to cheese to feed a growing middle class in emerging countries.
The offer is jointly lead managed by First NZ Capital
Securities Limited and Goldman Sachs New Zealand Limited.
($1=NZ$1.2755)
(Gyles Beckford)