WELLINGTON, Sept 19 New Zealand dairy producer
Synlait Milk Ltd on Monday reported a sharply higher
full year net profit on strong demand for its products, although
it warned that may moderate in the current financial year due to
changing Chinese regulations.
The company, which is part-owned by China's Bright Dairy &
Food, said net profit after tax was NZ$34.4 million for the year
to July 31, more than triple the prior year when it was NZ$10.6
million.
Synlait reported an almost fourfold increase in canned
infant formula volumes as well as growth in powder and cream
product volumes.
China remains a key market for Synlait and it noted changes
in the Chinese regulatory framework may moderate canned infant
formula growth in the current financial year.
China has recently issued further regulations to tighten
supervision of baby formula, requiring producers to register and
secure permits to sell their products. The quality of milk and
infant formula in China has been a sensitive topic after a
series of scandals in 2008 when milk contaminated by the
industrial chemical melamine killed at least six children and
caused thousands to fall ill.
Synlait provided no specific guidance but underscored it is
well positioned to comply with the regulations and it expects
the market to "normalize" in the longer term.
It also announced an accelerated pro-rata entitlement offer
to eligible shareholders to raise approximately NZ$98 million.
The funds will be used for a mix of debt repayment and funding
of capital growth projects. The company is currently on a
trading halt, pending the results of the bookbuild for the
offer.
