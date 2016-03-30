WELLINGTON, March 31 New Zealand dairy company
Synlait Milk's sales of nutritional milk soared 155
percent in the first half of the 2016 financial year, the
company said on Thursday.
Net profit after tax rose to NZ$12.3 million ($8.52
million), up from NZ$0.4 million in the same period in 2015,
Synlait said in a written statement.
The rise came as falling global dairy prices put pressure on
farmers and economic volatility in China risks weakening
consumer demand.
Synlait, which is part-owned by China's Bright Dairy & Food
, sells roughly a quarter of its production in China.
The company's chairman Graeme Milne said Synlait expected to
increase its canned infant formula sales fourfold in 2016.
Synlait signed a deal last year with privately held
Californian baby company Munchkin to sell infant formula from
cows that do not feed on grain, in part to reduce the company's
reliance on China.
The company said it would launch the "Grass Fed" formula in
Australia and New Zealand in May and was working to get the
product approved by U.S. regulators.
($1 = 1.4443 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Gareth Jones)