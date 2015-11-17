Nov 17 Software company Synopsys Inc said it has notified customers of an unauthorized access to its web portal and said no customer project or design data in this system was accessed.

The unauthorized access to Synopsys electronic design automation, IP and optical products and product license files happened through its customer-facing license and product delivery system.

The unauthorized access, which began in July, was discovered by Synopsys in October. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)